'Peace in Israel' week continues on UC San Diego campus along with protests

As the Middle East War continues, there is a deeper meaning for the annual “Peace in Israel” week-long celebration underway at UC San Diego.

On-campus activities included the display of a representation of the Western Wall outside the Geisel Library on Tuesday.

“The Western Wall is a place where Jews come to pray and experience this spirituality," said Shani Menna, a UCSD junior and co-president of Tritons for Israel , a student organization sponsoring several events this week.

The display served as a talking point and an opportunity for education.

“A lot of students on this campus see the issue in Israel as black and white … they see it ultimately as a soccer game. They think they can choose one side or another or another, but at the end of the day there are a lot of complexities to the conflict," Menna said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Student volunteers make signs supporting Israel outside the Geisel Library, Tuesday, on the campus of UC San Diego, La Jolla, Calif., May 14, 2024

“Everyone you meet has someone that was killed by Hamas on October 7 or by a missile," said Jonathan Elkhoury, an Israeli Christian visiting from Haifa. He was invited to campus to support students and share his experience living in the war zone.

"I experience the war every day. Hamas continues to terrorize. All it wanted to do is eliminate Israel and harm Israeli civilians," he said.

Last week, the university hosted its annual Justice In Palestine commemoration for students who support the end of Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.