Exploring a hidden gem in northern Escondido

When it comes to museums, there are a lot to choose from in San Diego County. But far away from the city, there’s one you might not have heard of, even though it’s been around for 45 years.

Nestled in the foothills of northern Escondido right next to the Lawrence Welk Resort on Champagne Boulevard, you'll find The Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum — 15 acres of grapes, cars and a vast collection of memorabilia; Americana viewed through many different lenses.

Carolyne Corelis KPBS reporter John Carroll speaks with Clark Knapp at the Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum on June 27, 2024.

“It started back many decades ago," said Clark Knapp. His dad and uncle founded the place in 1979.

The experience begins in the first building you encounter after parking. It’s where you get your first taste of the magnificent car collection and wine.

Carolyne Corelis Bottles of wine for sale are shown at the Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum on June 27, 2024.

How did such seemingly disparate things as displaying classic cars and making wine end up in the same place?

Knapp said it happened when his dad brought his love for cars together with his uncle’s love for wine. The Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum was born.

“One was in the collecting automobile end, and generations of family were in the farming end of it — growing grapes," said Knapp.

Carolyne Corelis The archer hood ornament is shown on a Pierce Arrow at the museum on June 27, 2024.

Growing up in Mission Beach, Knapp’s father had an auto restoration and livery business. He began to grow his auto collection in the '60s. Back then, Knapp said he parked the cars on Mission Beach streets, until that became impractical.

“So he found a property here and tied it together with the other branch of the family to put in a vineyard, so it complemented both aspects of the families," he said.

Carolyne Corelis A classic car from the collection is shown on a bottle of wine at Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum on June 27, 2024.

Both aspects are brought together on the wine bottles. The labels feature cars from the collection.

When you visit this place, allow several hours as the collection is spread across three buildings. We were lucky enough to have Knapp as our tour guide.

You realize from the get-go that there’s much more to experience here than classic cars and wine. There are other unique items found throughout, like a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible.

Carolyne Corelis A 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz is shown at the museum on June 27, 2024.

There's also a Victrola, which still has a 78rpm record on it from that era.

Carolyne Corelis The museum's Victrola with a 78RPM record on it is shown on June 27, 2024.

Then you move into an indoor patio; a homage to Coca-Cola and more.

“We’re thinking about maybe renaming our foreign car wing cause we do have our few foreign cars, that are mostly here, as well as paying homage to Coca-Cola — an American icon," Knapp said.

Next, you move outside with a walk through the vineyard. Along the way, Knapp points out one of the challenges of managing a vineyard.

Carolyne Corelis A pathway through the vineyard at the Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum is shown on June 27, 2024.

"We frame in (the vineyard) in roses. If you get the heritage roses, they also serve a purpose at the vineyard where they’ll be the first indicator of powdery mildew, which is one of the few things we have to worry about in the vineyard out here," he said.

Knapp reminded us that San Diego County was the first county in California to grow wine grapes.

“So we have a Petite Syrah and a Sangiovese … This will be the first harvest that we’re doing off of this vineyard," he said as we strolled through the vineyard.

Carolyne Corelis Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum owner Clark Knapp is shown at the museum on June 27, 2024.

Knapp said they’re going to produce a rosé style wine, and that it might be available as soon as the end of this year.

On the other side of the vineyard, you encounter an old gas station that used to from Old Town. I asked Knapp how they got it up to Deer Park.

“We brought what parts were still salvageable and reconstructed it," he answered.

Around the corner from the gas station, you enter the second building on the tour. There's a whimsical sign on it that says "Knapp's Garage."

Inside, it’s a convertible lover's dream. Knapp said Deer Park’s collection is one of, if not the largest collection of ragtops in the world.

“And we also have various homages to a lot of the orphan cars," he pointed out.

Carolyne Corelis A 1961 Rambler American convertible is shown at the museum on June 27, 2024.

Orphan cars are cars that were made by companies that no longer exist, like a 1961 Rambler American convertible and an odd-looking little car called a Crosley Hotshot.

Crosley also made radios, televisions and various appliances. Alongside the cars, you see a dizzying representation of all of those; a collection that transports you back in time. No smart devices or computers, just example after example of American ingenuity.

Carolyne Corelis A Crosley Hotshot is shown at the museum on June 27, 2024.

The last stop on the tour is a building at the top of the property. You can drive up or walk. We decided to hoof it.

Here, you’re greeted with a dazzling array of neon signs from just about every car brand there was in the '40s, '50s and '60s. Some of them have special stories, like one light grey mid-50s Nash convertible.

“This car drove Marilyn Monroe in a parade. We have a little clipping of it there," Knapp said.

Carolyne Corelis The 3rd museum building with convertibles and lots of neon signs is shown on June 27, 2024.

Knapp still finds joy in solitary walks around the property. "This property is so fun to be at … very peaceful out here," he said.

Before we leave the “new” car showroom, there’s something in the corner that was unexpected. It's iconic, like just about everything else here.

It’s a small, pink room with glass cases featuring many examples of America’s number one doll — Barbie!

Carolyne Corelis A portion of the museum's Barbie collection is shown on June 27, 2024.

As we looked over the sizable collection of both dolls and Barbie toys, I asked Knapp if the movie had a little bump with Barbie interest.

“We did have people asking about the Barbie dolls, not always do we get people coming here to see them," he replied.

Carolyne Corelis KPBS reporter John Carroll is shown speaking with Clark Knapp in the vineyard on June 27, 2024.

From Crosleys to Cadillacs — rosés to radios, Buicks to Barbies … there’s really nothing like the Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum.