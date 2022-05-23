Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Key to limiting stress of higher prices: budgeting

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published May 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM PDT
gas-station-golden-hill-2.jpg
KPBS Staff
/
KPBS
A gas pump at a Shell gas station in San Diego, Calif. March 8, 2022.

In his work with the San Diego Financial Literacy Center, Chase Peckham said nothing surprises him when it comes to what people talk about when they talk about their finances.

"What used to surprise me is the lack of really financial understanding in general. And I'm not talking stock markets, we're talking about just everyday household budgets. Businesses, they follow very strict budgets ... So, why don't we do the same in our households?" Peckham said.

Peckham, who is the director of community outreach for the Financial Literacy Center, joined Midday Edition Monday to talk about why having a personal budget is so important during these times of high inflation.
gas-station-golden-hill-4.jpg
Local
RELATED: Average San Diego County gas price drops slightly
City News Service

"That's what a financial budget does. It helps you create a roadmap for your spending and your saving," Peckham said.

He also pointed out that interest rate increases don't just effect the cost of mortgages, but can have a big impact on your credit card bill.

"When the interest rates go up, if you haven't noticed, your interest rate on your credit card has probably gone up whether you have made payments on time or not ... and that can make it extraordinarily expensive to keep revolving debt on those credit cards," Peckham said.

For families with children, Peckham said there is an opportunity to educate young people on the importance of financial planning.

"The best way, especially with children, is sit down with them and explain that decisions have to be made. Moms and dads, grandparents — we have to make decisions every single day about our money, and so why not teach the kids those values at a young age ... But we're really doing a disservice if we don't sit down and discuss with our children the decisions that we make for the better of our families," he said.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken