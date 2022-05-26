Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

UC San Diego professor awarded for immigrant rights work

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM PDT
Tom Wong, UC San Diego assistant professor of political science
Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego Publications
Tom Wong in an undated photo.

UC San Diego professor Tom Wong was awarded the ACLU's Presidential Prize for his academic work on immigration, but his experience with the issue is personal.

UC San Diego political science professor Tom Wong received the ACLU Presidential Award in May for his “significant contributions to advancing immigrants’ rights.”

Though the award is meaningful to him, he said it meant even more to his parents.

"My story is an immigrant story, just like so many others here in San Diego. And to be able to receive such a prestigious award and have my parents there to see me get it was the culmination of their immigrant experience," Wong said.
Men sit in the sun in the health ward at the Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego, May 26, 2010.
KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Marissa Cabrera

Wong's road to academic acclaim was not an easy one. Brought to the United States as a toddler, he found out that he was undocumented when he was a teenager, leaving his future in the U.S. in jeopardy.

"I was really desperate and hopeless. But luckily for me I was able to adjust my immigration status when I was 19. I immediately applied to my hometown UC, which was UC Riverside, and went through undergrad, straight to grad school, and landed my dream job at UCSD," Wong said.

Wong joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about what the award means to him, as well as the dim prospects he sees for federal immigration reform in the near future.

"My concern is that the stalemate that we have seen when it comes to comprehensive immigration reform, since I started working on this in 2013, will simply continue," he said.

KPBS Midday Edition
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
