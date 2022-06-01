San Diego Natural History Museum explores conservation in 'Expedition Baja'

The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California's red-legged frogs and even some creatures believed to have been extinct.

The exhibition is called 'Expedition Baja' and features work from local researchers and researchers from the Mexico region. San Diego Natural History Museum president and CEO Judy Gradwohl joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to explain how the exhibit focuses on the role of research in conservation and understanding of the region.

