Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

San Diego Natural History Museum explores conservation in 'Expedition Baja'

By Emilyn Mohebbi / KPBS Midday Edition Producer
Contributors: Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM PDT
SKP_7466.jpg
Stacy Keck
/
San Diego Natural History Museum
Visitors observing exhibits at the San Diego Natural History Museum's newest Expedition Baja exhibition, May 27, 2022.

The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California's red-legged frogs and even some creatures believed to have been extinct.

The exhibition is called 'Expedition Baja' and features work from local researchers and researchers from the Mexico region. San Diego Natural History Museum president and CEO Judy Gradwohl joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to explain how the exhibit focuses on the role of research in conservation and understanding of the region.

You can plan your visit and buy tickets on the San Diego Natural History Museum's website.
Related

KPBS Midday Edition
Emilyn Mohebbi
Emilyn Mohebbi is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her role includes pitching segment ideas, writing web stories, conducting interviews with guests, and audio production.
See stories by Emilyn Mohebbi