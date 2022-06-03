Give Now
'House of Mexico' returns to Balboa Park after decades-long absence

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT
The Museum of Us is pictured in Balboa Park, Nov. 20, 2020.
Christopher Underwood
After a decades-long absence, the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will once again host San Diego's closest cultural and geographic neighbor.

Since its founding in 1935, the Balboa Park attraction has featured cottages representing different cultures around the world.

Despite being situated just on the other side of the border, Mexico has not had its own cottage since before World War II.

That’s changed now, thanks to a years-long fundraising effort by community organizers to restore the House of Mexico back to the Balboa Park institution.

House of Mexico president Blanca Gonzalez joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on what's in store for the newly constructed cottage.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
