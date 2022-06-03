'House of Mexico' returns to Balboa Park after decades-long absence

After a decades-long absence, the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will once again host San Diego's closest cultural and geographic neighbor.

Since its founding in 1935, the Balboa Park attraction has featured cottages representing different cultures around the world.

Despite being situated just on the other side of the border, Mexico has not had its own cottage since before World War II.

That’s changed now, thanks to a years-long fundraising effort by community organizers to restore the House of Mexico back to the Balboa Park institution.

House of Mexico president Blanca Gonzalez joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on what's in store for the newly constructed cottage.