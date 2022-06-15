First student school board member graduates, leaving a legacy of representation

This week, Zachary Patterson is among the graduates of the class of 2022.

He graduated from University City High School on Tuesday afternoon.

On June 30, Patterson will step down as the first student member of the San Diego Unified Board of Education.

It's a position he helped create and started campaigning for in seventh grade.

Patterson is headed to Duke University on a full scholarship this fall. He took the time to join Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about his legacy and plans for the future.