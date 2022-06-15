Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

First student school board member graduates, leaving a legacy of representation

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published June 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT
Zachary Patterson, 19, poses with his classmate Elisa Delle Monache, 17, at their graduation from University City High School.
San Diego Unified School District
Zachary Patterson, 19, poses with his classmate Elisa Delle Monache, 17, at their graduation from University City High School. San Diego, Calif., June 14, 2022.

This week, Zachary Patterson is among the graduates of the class of 2022.

He graduated from University City High School on Tuesday afternoon.

On June 30, Patterson will step down as the first student member of the San Diego Unified Board of Education.

It's a position he helped create and started campaigning for in seventh grade.

Patterson is headed to Duke University on a full scholarship this fall. He took the time to join Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about his legacy and plans for the future.

Sequence 01.00_00_24_26.Still002.jpg
Local
RELATED: Meet the student member of the San Diego Unified Board of Education
M.G. Perez

KPBS Midday Edition
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

More News