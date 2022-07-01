Give Now
Intercambio: A conversation on the cross-border economy

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM PDT

The economy may not be the first thing that comes to mind when San Diegans think of the border region. But the region known as Cali-Baja is an economic powerhouse. It produces a gross domestic product of nearly $250 million according to a recent report from USD. That's more than 23 U.S. states. Industries in the region from manufacturing to biotech generate thousands of jobs on both sides of the border. On top of that Cali-Baja attracts billions in venture capital from foreign investors.

But it's not all good news: pandemic-induced supply chain issues have presented obstacles. And at the San Ysidro Port of Entry — the busiest border crossing in the nation — the wait to cross the border into the U.S. can take hours, impacting everything from the shipping routes of multinational manufacturing industries to the daily commutes of workers who cross the border each day. In addition, the ongoing political focus on border security and safety has hampered the efficiency with which goods and services can flow between the two countries.

The view of the wind farm Energía Sierra Juárez from Jacume in Baja California, Sept. 27, 2015.
KPBS Investigative Border Reporter Gustavo Solis moderated a conversation on the cross-border economy and what obstacles that could stand in the way of future growth. Listen to the panel above.

Panelists:

KPBS Midday Edition
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
