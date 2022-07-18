Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

What rights do tenants have against illegal eviction in California?

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM PDT
no-fault-evictions.jpg
Cristina Kim
/
KPBS
People hold signs in support of the no-fault evictions moratorium in front of City Hall. San Diego, Calif. April 4, 2022.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued recent legal guidance in response to a rise in illegal eviction lockouts along with a call for law enforcement to intervene.

Nearly 1.5 million renters in California are at risk of eviction. In San Diego County, the Legal Aid Society said it is seeing a surge of people who have been evicted by their landlords illegally.

Gilberto Vera who is a senior attorney with the Legal Aid Society of San Diego joined Midday Edition to talk about some of the illegal tactics landlords are using to evict tenants and what rights renters have.

Tenant's rights information can be found on the Legal Aid Society of San Diego's website. Here are direct links to information about the no-fault eviction moratorium and the nonpayment of rent eviction moratorium.

Tags

KPBS Midday EditionHousing
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
More News