Consumers bid farewell to beloved Choco Taco

Klondike’s announcement that the company is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco has generated outrage across social media platforms — as well as a rush to stockpile the snack while it's still available.

And, though fans of the frozen treat are lamenting the news, there may be a a glimmer of hope.

Amid the strong backlash against the move, Klondike announced Wednesday in a tweet that the company may revisit production of the Choco Taco in the near future.

In the meantime, tributes eulogizing the Choco Taco have poured in.

Los Angeles Times columnist and author Gustavo Arellano notes that the Choco Taco, itself a visual play on a hard-shell taco, is beloved in the Mexican-American community as a symbol of summertime conviviality.

"The fact that it's so inauthentic, that's what makes it so incredibly Mexican," Arrellano said.

He spoke with Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the legacy and cultural impact of the Choco Taco.

