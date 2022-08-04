Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Consumers bid farewell to beloved Choco Taco

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM PDT
ice cream truck in Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Sara Cline / AP
/
AP
A family orders ice cream at a food truck on Friday, June, 25, 2021, in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland, Ore. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

Klondike’s announcement that the company is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco has generated outrage across social media platforms — as well as a rush to stockpile the snack while it's still available.

And, though fans of the frozen treat are lamenting the news, there may be a a glimmer of hope.

Amid the strong backlash against the move, Klondike announced Wednesday in a tweet that the company may revisit production of the Choco Taco in the near future.
Choco Tacos, the beloved ice cream taco, are being discontinued. The frozen treats are considered a summer staple and are often sold at ice cream trucks.
National
RELATED: The Choco Taco is dead, but it will never be forgotten
Wynne Davis

In the meantime, tributes eulogizing the Choco Taco have poured in.

Los Angeles Times columnist and author Gustavo Arellano notes that the Choco Taco, itself a visual play on a hard-shell taco, is beloved in the Mexican-American community as a symbol of summertime conviviality.

"The fact that it's so inauthentic, that's what makes it so incredibly Mexican," Arrellano said.

He spoke with Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the legacy and cultural impact of the Choco Taco.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Cooking
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News