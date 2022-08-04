Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Mayor Todd Gloria touts San Diego's new Climate Action Plan

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT
Mayor Todd Gloria 080422.jpg
KPBS News
Mayor Todd Gloria appearing on KPBS Midday Edition on Aug. 4, 2022.

The city of San Diego has adopted an updated Climate Action Plan, one that aims to reach net-zero emissions by the year 2035, among other changes.

The road map also plans to phase out the use of natural gas in San Diego homes.

Mayor Todd Gloria joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk about why the updated plan is important for San Diego.

"The changes that we envision in this Climate Action Plan are actually less impactful than those that we anticipate will happen because of our changing climate. So, in order to get to our new goal of net-zero emissions by the year 2035, we have to electrify most of our city. We have to adopt more renewable energy," Gloria said. "All of these things together, we believe, can help us meet these emission-reduction targets that will help reduce the worst impacts of climate change."

101 Ash Street in Downtown San Diego. Aug. 21, 2020.
Local
RELATED: San Diego City Council accepts 101 Ash, Civic Center Plaza settlement
City News Service

Gloria also shared some of the city's plans to increase the amount of affordable housing in the city, as part of his administration's Homes for All of Us initiative. One of the Mayor's proposals seeks to repurpose commercial properties in the city for residential use.

"What we envision is providing more incentives to actually encourage property owners and builders to go in and turn those properties into the housing that we so desperately need. I hear often from San Diegans, their concerns about where some of this new housing will go, and there seems to be a heavy consensus that this stuff should be focused in our commercial corridors," he said.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
More News