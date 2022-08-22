Give Now
Community college students go back to school as SDCCD plans for a post-pandemic future

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT
Textbooks costs
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A criminal justice textbook for sale at Miramar College bookstore, Aug. 3, 2022.

Community college students across the county went back to school on Monday.

This fall, almost 45,000 of them are attending classes in the San Diego Community College District.

For the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the district is completely reopened with most students on campus at City, Mesa, and Miramar Colleges along with the San Diego College of Continuing Education school.

San Diego Community College District Chancellor Carlos Cortez spoke to KPBS Midday Edition Monday about the year ahead.

