Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

California will create first government database tracking descendants of people enslaved in US

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published August 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM PDT
California Reparations
Janie Har
/
Associated Press
File photo of people lining up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on April 13, 2022.

California state agencies will begin to collect lineage data from Black employees in accordance with a first in the nation law recently signed in Sacramento.

The agencies will collect data on demographic categories including Black employees who are descendants of enslaved people in the United States and Black employees whose ancestors were not enslaved.

The request for information results from the decision by the California Reparations Task Force that reparation eligibility for Black Californians should be geared toward descendants of enslaved people.
California Reparations
KPBS Midday Edition
RELATED: KPBS Midday Edition Special: A closer look into California's reparations report
Jade Hindmon
Megan Burke
Harrison Patiño
Andrew Bracken
Emilyn Mohebbi

"From a moral and a human rights perspective, we are a specific group of people and we deserve and need to be recognized as such by our own government," Chris Lodgson, lead organizer of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, said. "Up until this law was passed there was no city, no county, no state agency you could go to in the state of California ... and say, 'How many African Americans are descendants of persons who were enslaved in this country living here? What is the specific condition, specific reality of African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved in this country living here?'"

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, wears a face mask as she calls on lawmakers to create a task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans, during the Assembly session in Sacramento, Calif.
KPBS Midday Edition
RELATED: SDSU Professor Makes The Case For Reparations
Jade Hindmon

Lodgson joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about the significance of the new law, which will take effect in 2024.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
More News