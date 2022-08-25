Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

New children's book from San Diego author teaches self acceptance

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:36 PM PDT

“What kind of person do you want to be when you grow up?” is a question that many children are asked at some point.

For most parents, helping their child find the answer requires a delicate balance of guiding their child, while also giving them the freedom to become who they are.

Patchwork.jpg
Kaitlin Kneafsy
The cover from author and illustrator Matt De La Peña and Corinna Luyken's children's book "Patchwork."

"Patchwork," a new children’s book by San Diego author Matt de la Peña, explores the uncertainty of self identity and the importance of reminding children that they alone get to write their own story.

RELATED: National City Native Wins Prestigious Newbery Medal

"Patchwork, if you really get deep down into it, it's a pretty complex idea of the fact that we should not be defined by a single thing — we are more complicated than that," de la Peña said.

He joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on how his relationship with his own children inspired his new book.

De la Peña will be signing copies of "Patchwork" at the La Jolla Riford Library on Friday, August 26th at 10am.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition ParentingKidsFamily
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News