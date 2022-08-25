New children's book from San Diego author teaches self acceptance

“What kind of person do you want to be when you grow up?” is a question that many children are asked at some point.

For most parents, helping their child find the answer requires a delicate balance of guiding their child, while also giving them the freedom to become who they are.

Kaitlin Kneafsy The cover from author and illustrator Matt De La Peña and Corinna Luyken's children's book "Patchwork."

"Patchwork," a new children’s book by San Diego author Matt de la Peña, explores the uncertainty of self identity and the importance of reminding children that they alone get to write their own story.

"Patchwork, if you really get deep down into it, it's a pretty complex idea of the fact that we should not be defined by a single thing — we are more complicated than that," de la Peña said.

He joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on how his relationship with his own children inspired his new book.

De la Peña will be signing copies of "Patchwork" at the La Jolla Riford Library on Friday, August 26th at 10am.