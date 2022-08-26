Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

BARK! More rescued beagles coming to San Diego next week for adoption

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT
These canines are some of the nearly 500 beagles that Homeward Trails Animal Rescue collected earlier this year from an Envigo research facility in Virginia. Now Homeward Trails is taking in additional beagles from Envigo, which bred the dogs for pharmaceutical research, after a federal judge ordered thousands of remaining dogs to be released.
Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
These canines are some of the nearly 500 beagles that Homeward Trails Animal Rescue collected earlier this year from an Envigo research facility in Virginia. Now Homeward Trails is taking in additional beagles from Envigo, which bred the dogs for pharmaceutical research, after a federal judge ordered thousands of remaining dogs to be released. Undated photo.

Dozens of beagles who’ve lived in cages, who’ve never had a home and who’ve never stepped on grass will be flown to Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 31 and prepared to be put up for adoption.

The San Diego Humane Society said it is expecting more than 100 dogs as part of a total of 4,000 beagles taken in the largest animal rescue operation ever in the U.S. More than 75 shelters and rescues nationwide are working to find homes for the dogs.

An animal research breeding facility in Virginia agreed to release the dogs as part of a deal to settle a lawsuit alleging multiple welfare violations. The mass rescue of these beagles has opened up discussion once again about the ethics of animal research.
Beagles
Local
Used, reused or euthanized: A dog’s life in animal research
Maya Trabulsi

San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Gary Weitzman joined Midday Edition to talk about the beagles and whether newer scientific methods and technology might take the place of experimentation on animals

"Beagles are awesome dogs, that's why our very own Charles Shultz in California made the beagle America's dog with Snoopy, they're a great dog." Weitzman, a veterinarian, said.

Weitzman said once the beagles — which could range in age from 3 months to 7 years old — arrive in El Cajon Wednesday it will take about a week to prepare them for adoption.

"When we get them, we're going to get them vaccinated, we're going to get them cleaned up, we're going to look at them behaviorally, and then we're going to spay and neuter them so that they have everything that they need before they even get adopted," Weitzman said.

Related stories:

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition PetsAnimals
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
More News