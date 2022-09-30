Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

The Japanese American Redress Movement discussed at California Reparations Task Force hearings

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published September 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM PDT
Japanese families in Woodland, Calif. wait for a train to take them to an internment camp. May, 20 1942.
Stephen H. Greene. Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration
Japanese families in Woodland, Calif. wait for a train to take them to an internment camp. May, 20 1942.

California’s Reparations Task Force focused part of the group's September hearings on the Japanese American Redress Movement which was galvanized during the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s.

California Reparations
KPBS Midday Edition
KPBS Midday Edition Special: A closer look into California's reparations report
Jade Hindmon
Megan Burke
Harrison Patiño
Andrew Bracken
Emilyn Mohebbi

Out of that movement for redress, Japanese Americans — who were forcibly removed and confined in internment camps during World War II — obtained reparations.

Mitch Maki is an expert on the Japanese American redress movement. He is lead author of the award-winning book, "Achieving the Impossible Dream: How Japanese Americans Obtained Redress," and is the president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center.

He joined Midday Edition to talk about his testimony during the task force hearings and how Japanese Americans received reparations.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News