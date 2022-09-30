The Japanese American Redress Movement discussed at California Reparations Task Force hearings

California’s Reparations Task Force focused part of the group's September hearings on the Japanese American Redress Movement which was galvanized during the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s.

Out of that movement for redress, Japanese Americans — who were forcibly removed and confined in internment camps during World War II — obtained reparations.

Mitch Maki is an expert on the Japanese American redress movement. He is lead author of the award-winning book, "Achieving the Impossible Dream: How Japanese Americans Obtained Redress," and is the president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center.

He joined Midday Edition to talk about his testimony during the task force hearings and how Japanese Americans received reparations.