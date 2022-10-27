Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Expert: Kroger-Albertsons merger unlikely to benefit consumers

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM PDT
Albertsons supermarket Sav-on Pharmacy COVID-19 testing
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
An Albertsons supermarket in San Diego County on March 21, 2022.

Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons announced a plan to merge last week, leaving employees nervous and consumers concerned about the implications of the move.

The merger of the brands that include Ralphs, Vons and Safeway is valued at almost $25 billion, and would represent an estimated 19% of the American grocery market.

Industry expert and journalist Benjamin Lorr said these kinds of mergers are inevitable in the current business model that supermarkets operate under, and are unlikely to result in lower costs for customers.
Kroger and the food workers union want grocery staff to be designated as first responders in the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
RELATED: Bonta urges Albertsons to delay $4B investor payout until after merger review
City News Service

"It's clear that they're not incentivized to [lower prices], and it's very likely that those savings will just go into corporate buybacks, executive bonuses and profits," Lorr said.

Lorr, who authored the book "The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket,” joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the proposed merger.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News