Environmental groups oppose SDG&E proposal to use hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT
gas-stove-san-diego.jpg
KPBS Staff
A gas stove is seen in San Diego, Calif. Oct. 20, 2022.

In the march toward net zero emissions, perhaps no fossil fuel will be harder to break away from than natural gas. It has been an essential part of everything from home heating and powering appliances to industrial manufacturing. So, San Diego Gas & Electric is proposing an experiment to reduce the carbon footprint of natural gas by blending it with hydrogen.

Hydrogen is not an energy source but it is an energy carrier when mixed with oxygen in a fuel cell. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune Energy Reporter Rob Nikolewski recounted an experiment involving 100 homes in England using blended hydrogen and natural gas which saved about 27 tons of carbon emissions. SDG&E is proposing a similar experiment on a section of pipeline feeding a dormitory at UC San Diego. Nikolewski said reducing emissions by blending hydrogen in natural gas pipelines would be especially helpful for “hard to de-carbonize” industries, such as steel and cement manufacturing.

A sign on SDG&E's headquarters appears in this undated photo.
Local
RELATED: SDG&E decarbonization roadmap raises questions over cost to consumers
Maureen Cavanaugh
Harrison Patiño

Critics of the proposal include environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Earthjustice. Nikolewski said their major complaint is that natural gas, as a fossil fuel, has no place in achieving a climate-stable future.

"Unlike California’s strategies to deploy heat pumps at scale, burning hydrogen blends in residential and commercial buildings is likely incompatible with California meeting its climate goals while minimizing household energy burdens and achieving federal air quality standards," the Sierra Club and Earthjustice wrote in a protest to SDG&E's application to the CPUC. "The Commission should not force ratepayers to fund this $35.26 million set of experiments."

SDG&E will present three blended hydrogen and natural gas experimental projects for approval before the California Public Utilities Commission. If approved, the experiment at UC San Diego would run 18 months with results expected at the end of 2026.

Climate Change
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
