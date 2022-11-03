'Singing Our Way To Freedom' tells the story of Chicano icon Chunky Sanchez

A new documentary is shining a spotlight on the late musician and activist Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez.

The documentary “Singing Our Way To Freedom” follows Sanchez from his early years as a child of Mexican immigrants to his association with United Farmworkers president Cesar Chavez — as well as his being named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Director Paul Espinosa said he hopes that Sanchez's legacy of activism through music will help inspire future generations to activism of their own.

"I think that he really gives inspiration to other young people to look at their own skills, and see how they can apply their skills to making change in the world," Espinosa said.

Espinosa joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the new film, and the legacy that Chunky Sanchez left behind.

“Singing Our Way To Freedom” airs Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App.