San Diego rent prices see slight decrease after jumping more than 21% in a year

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM PST
A for rent sign in front of a cottage in San Diego, Oct. 30, 2018.
KPBS Staff
A for rent sign in front of a cottage in San Diego, Oct. 30, 2018.

San Diego rents actually dropped last month after increasing more than 21% in a year.

The rental website Zumper found that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment was down 4.6% to $2,500 a month.

Rents in many areas of the country have decreased slightly, but San Diego’s is one of the biggest drops recorded in the nation.

The San Diego Union-Tribune senior business reporter Philip Molnar spoke on KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday about the possible relationship between lower rents and an increase in construction in San Diego.

More than 8,000 housing units have gone up this year. Most of the new construction is multi-family homes and the vast majority have been built in the cities of San Diego and Chula Vista.

Many areas of the county, including Solana Beach, Imperial Beach and Del Mar, have recorded fewer than 15 new housing units this year.

Molnar says San Diego was on track to have a record year for housing construction, but recent bumps in interest rates may slow that down.

The higher interest rates could dampen developer enthusiasm for new construction well into next year.

Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
