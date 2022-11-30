Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Ukulele virtuoso strings together new star-studded album

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM PST
Jake.jpg
Nichole Peters
Musician Jake Shimabukuro posed with an ukulele in this undated photo.

Musician and composer Jake Shimabukuro has released another album centered around his instrument of choice: the humble ukulele.

This time, however, he's joined by some of the biggest names in pop, reggae and country music.

"Jake and Friends" is a collaboration between the virtuoso ukulele talent and superstar musicians, including Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Billy Strings and others.

The album also marks a return to in-person studio collaboration with other musicians, something that was hindered during the pandemic.

Shimabukuro, who is back on tour, said returning to live performance after pandemic-era lockdowns is one of his greatest joys as a musician.

"To play in front of a live audience, there's nothing like it," Shimabukuro said. "That connection, that energy, and at the end of the concert where everyone's feeling so good and you see people smiling walking out of the theater — it's such a beautiful feeling."

Shimabukuro, who will perform at the Balboa Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m., joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on his new album.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News