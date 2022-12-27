Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

The 'backstory:' new book sheds light on complicated history of butts

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST
HeatherRadke.jpeg
Heather Radke
Photo of Heather Radke who authored Butts: A Backstory

It’s one of those things you either obsess over or never really think about at all. Whether you think yours is too big or too small or that the size of your clothes never seems to cover it right, there’s a complicated history behind what we think of our butts. 

RadioLab reporter Heather Radke explores that in her new book called, "Butts: A Backstory."

"There's this idea that the big butt is associated with a hypersexual woman or sexiness in all of these different ways," Radke said when talking about modern perceptions of butts and how stereotypes are perpetuated through music and social media.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about the complex history of those stereotypes and how it even impacts how clothes fit our diverse bodies. 

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Books
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News