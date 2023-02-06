Give Now
More police records released under SB-16, but full transparency is a ways off

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM PST
San Diego County Sherrif's Department
A screenshot of body camera footage released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department that shows deputies subduing Joe Young on Dec. 21, 2019. Young was tased three times and the taser ignited a lighter in his pocket started a fire. Young was later treated for his injuries at a hospital and the charges against him were dismissed.

Since the beginning of the year, California law enforcement agencies have been required to release records involving police misconduct, specifically discrimination. The state law, SB-16 went into effect last year, but agencies had a one-year grace period. It was designed to make policing in the state more transparent.

A story by CBS8 is highlighting some of the most egregious instances of misconduct from newly released records, including a San Diego police officer who was caught yelling, "I kill (N-word) for a living, I am a cop".

KPBS Editor Claire Trageser said the new law helps with transparency in policing, but it does not go all the way. Since the law enforcement agencies get to interpret what should be released, they can hide information in the grey areas.

"Maybe they get a complaint that an officer said something racist during a traffic stop, and they look into it, and they decide that's unfounded, there isn't enough evidence, and so then we just wouldn't know about that case," Trageser said.

Trageser joined Midday Editon Monday, to talk about what she has found as she digs through the recently released records from the San Diego Police Department, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
