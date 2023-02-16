San Diego football legend finally gets hall of fame nod

A legend of San Diego football will be among the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Former Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs coach Don Coryell will be posthumously inducted into the hall of fame on Aug. 5.

"You can't really write the history of the NFL without going to the contributions of Don Coryell," said long-time Chargers reporter Jay Paris.

Known for his pass-heavy offensive schemes, Coryell is credited with innovating the game into one that is more reliant on throwing the football. His offensive strategy, dubbed "Air Coryell" was heavily influential to how football is played today.

Before his time with the Chargers, Coryell coached the Aztecs football program for 12 years, including two undefeated seasons. Coryell passed away in 2010 at age 86.

Paris, a sports columnist for The Coast News and Forbes contributor, joined Midday Edition to talk about the last legacy of Coryell on football and San Diego.