San Diego football legend finally gets hall of fame nod

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM PST
San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell congratulates Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow after having a great day against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum, Nov. 23, 1981. The Chargers beat the Raiders 55-21.
Associated Press
San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell congratulates Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow after having a great day against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum, Nov. 23, 1981. The Chargers beat the Raiders 55-21.

The late former Chargers and San Diego State football coach Don Coryell will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

A legend of San Diego football will be among the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Former Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs coach Don Coryell will be posthumously inducted into the hall of fame on Aug. 5.

"You can't really write the history of the NFL without going to the contributions of Don Coryell," said long-time Chargers reporter Jay Paris.

Known for his pass-heavy offensive schemes, Coryell is credited with innovating the game into one that is more reliant on throwing the football. His offensive strategy, dubbed "Air Coryell" was heavily influential to how football is played today.

Before his time with the Chargers, Coryell coached the Aztecs football program for 12 years, including two undefeated seasons. Coryell passed away in 2010 at age 86.

Paris, a sports columnist for The Coast News and Forbes contributor, joined Midday Edition to talk about the last legacy of Coryell on football and San Diego.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
