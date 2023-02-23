Sheriff's department will continue to use hogtying, despite settling recent lawsuit

Last month, San Diego County settled a civil case paying $12 million to the family of Lucky Phounsy who was killed while in police custody. At the center of the lawsuit was a particular restraint used by deputies called maximum restraint, or hogtying.

Maximum restraint is associated with multiple deaths in San Diego County, along with millions of dollars in settlement money.

But as Greg Moran reports in the San Diego Union Tribune, the Sheriff’s department has decided not to ban the restraint, as other departments nationwide have done.

Moran joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk about why.