USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to its home port of San Diego

It’s not often one gets to use the word “majestic” in a story, but it certainly fits for this one. That word is for the Roosevelt. But this is also a very human story, as in family members who haven’t seen their loved ones in quite a while.

For the last year and a half, the Roosevelt has been up at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. There, the 39-year old carrier underwent maintenance to modernize the ship’s combat efficiency, and as the Navy says, to ensure sustained operational readiness.

“We’re so excited — we’re trying to keep — I’m trying to keep emotions in check," Jan Workman said. Jan and her husband, Mark Workman, drove down from Mountain View, California. Their daughter Molly Workman is a communications officer on board the Roosevelt. Jan saw Molly in December — but it’s been a year for her dad.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Jan Workman and her husband Mark watch and wait for the USS Theodore Roosevelt to pull into port at NAS North Island on March 23, 2023.

Fortunately, both of them are veterans, so they know how military life can be.

“I understand how, what she’s going through, it’s different being on this side of it though," Mark said with a laugh.

The excitement was already in the air as families waited for the big moment, but things really got electric as the massive ship rounded the corner and finally made her way to the dock.

Back at the dock the anticipation was building. Then came a very special moment for the Workmans.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS The USS Theodore Roosevelt shown in port at NAS North Island on March 23, 2023.

“Oh, it was so exciting, it was so exciting — and emotional. We were looking for her and she was texting us — and she was like she’s here, but we couldn’t find her, but finally saw her," Jan said.

About a half hour after that, the walkway was hoisted into place and the crew made their way back to dry land.

The Navy said it's not yet clear when the ship will be sent out on its next deployment.