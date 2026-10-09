In photos: USS Lincoln arrives in San Diego Thursday
Many people celebrated the homecoming, some also protested the conditions sailors experienced aboard the ship and voiced opposition to the war in Iran.
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
Onlookers gather on Shelter Island to watch the USS Abraham Lincoln return from an extended deployment to the Middle East on Oct. 8, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
Father and daughter embrace after USS Lincoln's arrival in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026. (Charlotte Radulovich)
Friends and family eagerly wait for sailors disembarking from USS Lincoln in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026. (Charlotte Radulovich)
A person in a pumpkin costume made an appearance as families wait for their loved ones to disembark the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026. (Mike Damron)
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