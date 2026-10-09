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Two Sailors welcome USS Lincoln's landing on Oct. 8, 2026.

In photos: USS Lincoln arrives in San Diego Thursday

Many people celebrated the homecoming, some also protested the conditions sailors experienced aboard the ship and voiced opposition to the war in Iran.

Two Sailors welcome USS Lincoln's landing on Oct. 8, 2026.
Two Sailors welcome USS Lincoln's landing on Oct. 8, 2026.   (Charlotte Radulovich)
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.
People gather with American flags along Shelter Island's shoreline ahead of the USS Lincoln's arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
Onlookers gather on Shelter Island to watch the USS Abraham Lincoln return from an extended deployment to the Middle East on Oct. 8, 2026.
Onlookers gather on Shelter Island to watch the USS Abraham Lincoln return from an extended deployment to the Middle East on Oct. 8, 2026.   (Jacob Aere)
Protesters gather at Shelter Island ahead of USS Lincoln arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.
Protesters gather at Shelter Island ahead of USS Lincoln arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
Protestors gather at Shelter Island ahead of USS Lincoln arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.
Protestors gather at Shelter Island ahead of USS Lincoln arrival on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
A child waits next to a cutout of a loved one on Oct. 8, 2026.
A child waits next to a cutout of a loved one on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Father and daughter embrace after USS Lincoln's arrival in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.
Father and daughter embrace after USS Lincoln's arrival in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Families and loved ones await the arrival of the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.
Families and loved ones await the arrival of the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Friends and family eagerly wait for sailors disembarking from USS Lincoln in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.
Friends and family eagerly wait for sailors disembarking from USS Lincoln in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Charlotte Radulovich)
Organizations set up tables at the USS Lincoln homecoming
Organizations set up tables at the USS Lincoln homecoming on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Families gather to welcome the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.
Families gather to welcome the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
A person in a pumpkin costume made an appearance as families wait for their loved ones to disembark the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.
A person in a pumpkin costume made an appearance as families wait for their loved ones to disembark the USS Lincoln on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
The USS Lincoln returns to San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.
The USS Lincoln returns to San Diego on Oct. 8, 2026.  (Andrew Dyer)
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