In Andy Grammer's New Video, A Call To Act Against Homelessness

Andy Grammer's latest single, "Fresh Eyes," is a love song — but it grew in meaning when he filmed the music video on Skid Row in Los Angeles. Over the course of the video shoot, the pop singer and his team provided haircuts, clean clothes, meals and kindness to people seeking shelter at the Union Rescue Mission in L.A.

"We probably spent, I don't know, eight to 10 hours down there, just to really get to know people and share some love with them," Grammer says. "It was really powerful — by far the best day of my year."

Grammer joined NPR's Scott Simon to tell stories from that day in L.A. Hear their full conversation at the audio link, and watch the video for "Fresh Eyes" above.

