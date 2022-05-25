Local racial justice advocates reflect on 2 years since the murder of George Floyd

During the summer of 2020, the streets of cities large and small across the U.S. were filled with people outraged at the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Activists demanded legislators at all levels pass laws to address the issue of police violence.

“You could actually make a really compelling case that things have gotten worse," San Diego State University lecturer Darwin Fishman said.

When he isn’t teaching, Fishman is volunteering with the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego.

His take on the current situation is partly due to the fact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in the U.S. Senate. But Fishman said it’s more than that.

Mike Damron Protesters wearing "I can't breathe" face masks demonstrate in downtown San Diego during the summer of 2020.

“For me, it was never just a simple thing about law enforcement and excessive force, there is a real fundamental devaluing of life in this country and it’s very pronounced for racial minorities," Fishman said.

Malcolm Muttaqee with the racial justice group Pillars Of The Community said where we find ourselves two years out from Floyd’s murder is not good.

“And still we see a total lack of accountability and a total disregard for the life of Black and brown people in San Diego," Muttaqee said. "I would think it’s safe to assume, in other parts of the country."

Mike Damron Protesters fill the streets of downtown San Diego in the summer of 2020, demanding legislation to deal with police violence.

Muttaqee said an ordinance called Protect will be decided on by San Diego City Council. Pillars of the Community is supporting that ordinance.

“I would encourage people to keep an eye out for that and for those who care about trying to curb some of this brutality, to support that measure," Muttaqee said.

“It does take those that have privilege, that have resources, to expend even more energy, more time, to help us get on track,” Fishman said.

Fishman said getting on track really isn't a choice, because he said when people lose confidence in the ballot, they are likely to turn to the bullet.