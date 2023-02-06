San Diego community college students go to Washington

A delegation of local college students and administrators is in Washington this week to meet with some high-ranking government leaders.

The group is being led by Carlos Cortez, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. Cortez and the student presidents of the district’s four colleges met with Deputy Secretary of Education and former San Diego Unified Superintendent, Cindy Marten.

“We’re here to share the perspective of our students and their experience as they thrive in the community college system, and to advocate for budgetary and legislative needs for the system," Cortez said.

Jack Beresford / San Diego Community College District Deputy Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, greets Diego Bethea the student president of San Diego City College inWashington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2023.

Diego Bethea is the student president and board trustee at San Diego City College. He and the other student leaders talked with Marten about increasing funding for Pell Grants.

They are also asking for the passage of the Dream Act to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. as minors.

The discussion will continue with San Diego congressional leaders Tuesday before the State of the Union address.

“This is the world we are stepping into, so if we don’t make our voices heard right now, we’re gonna follow whatever is given to us and we’ll have to deal with it later, " Bethea said.

The visit to the capital coincides with the annual meeting of the Association of Community College Trustees National Legislative Summit. The summit includes more than 1,000 trustees, administrators, and students from community colleges around the country.