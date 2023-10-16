Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

IRS extends tax deadline to Nov. 16

By City News Service
Published October 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT
Tax paperwork is spread across a table, April 8, 2022.
Jacob Aere
Tax paperwork is spread across a table, April 8, 2022.

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service further extended tax deadlines for most California taxpayers to Nov. 16.

In the wake of last winter's storms, the normal spring due dates had previously been postponed to Monday, Oct. 16.

With the new extension, most individuals and businesses in California will now have until Nov. 16 to file their 2022 returns and pay any tax due. Fifty-five of California's 58 counties — all except Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties — qualify.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. The amount of tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is set to keep growing, according to projections published by the federal tax collection agency.
National
RELATED: Gap between U.S. income taxes owed and paid is set to keep growing, the IRS says
The Associated Press

IRS relief is based on three different Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations covering severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides over a period of several months. As long as a resident's or business's address of record is in a disaster-area locality, taxpayers automatically get the extra time, without having to ask for it.

Eligible returns and payments qualifying for the new deadline include:

  • 2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.
  • For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.
  • Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15.
  • Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15
  • Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.
  • Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oc.t. 31.
  • Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.

Other returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions also qualify for the extra time.

Tags

National California
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News