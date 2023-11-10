Give Now
National

Supreme Court case threatens San Diego’s robust gun violence restraining order program

By Scott Rodd / Investigative Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM PST

Why it matters

San Diego has arguably the most robust gun violence restraining order program in California. It is designed to remove firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves or to others.

But a case before the U.S. Supreme Court could upend the program. It involves a Texas man who lost his right to own a gun after facing a domestic abuse restraining order. His attorney argues that a ruling issued by the high court last year expands gun rights to people under restraining orders.

City Attorney Mara Elliott said a decision in the Texas man’s favor would undercut the gun restriction programs in San Diego and beyond.

“If the court determines that that person still has a right to guns, I don't see why we'd have gun violence restraining orders,” said San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott.

Without this tool, she added, “I think we're going to see the death rates for people who are victimized just skyrocket.”

The U.S. Supreme Court hears argument Tuesday in yet another gun-rights case.
Politics
RELATED: Supreme Court to decide if gun bans for domestic abusers are constitutional
Nina Totenberg

By the numbers

Since late 2017, San Diego’s gun violence restraining order program has removed more than 1,000 firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves and to others.

According to the city attorney, about 36% of gun violence restraining orders involve threats to intimate partners or family.

The restraining orders can last up to five years. However, people can request to regain their gun rights early if they meet certain requirements laid out by the court.

Looking ahead

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling by June 2024. In the meantime, the city attorney’s office will continue to pursue gun violence restraining orders.

