Iran is poised to attack Israel, officials say, fueling Mideast turmoil

Iran is poised to launch airstrikes against Israel, two senior U.S. officials say, following Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last week.

A senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security issues, said there are indications Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.

The threat builds on tension across the region, as Israel fights with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and continues its war in Gaza against Hamas — both groups backed by Iran.

Israel on Monday began a ground invasion into southern Lebanon . The Israeli military said it is targeting Hezbollah militants. The Israeli offensive follows days of intensifying fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people in less than two weeks and forced many civilians to flee their homes, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The strikes have targeted Hezbollah and its weapons, killing Nasrallah and several top officials, but they have also killed many civilians .

Iran attacked Israel in April with over 300 drones and missiles, but nearly all of the weapons were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the United States. A few missiles did cause some damage. A 7-year-old girl was severely injured and a military base in southern Israel suffered minor damage, according to Israeli officials.

Copyright 2024 NPR