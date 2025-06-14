Give Now
National

Photos: See No Kings protests around the country

By NPR Staff
Published June 14, 2025 at 3:11 PM PDT
Raquel Natalicchio
/
AP
No Kings protests took place across the country from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The 50502 Movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, said the nationwide protests are aimed at calling attention to what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Here is what it looked like.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Santiago Mejia
/
AP
Kate Payne
/
AP
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
Aurelien Morissard/
/
AP
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Richard Vogel
/
AP
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Etienne Laurent
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kate Payne
/
AP
Tallahassee, Fla.: People gather on the grounds of Florida's old capitol.

More News