International

Boris Johnson may be back as prime minister. Here's what U.K. voters are saying

By Scott Simon Frank Langfitt
Published October 22, 2022 at 4:52 AM PDT

We talk to voters in the U.K. about contenders for the Prime Minister's post following the abrupt departure and brief tenure of Liz Truss.

International
