Stache the Sealyham terrier wins the National Dog Show

Stache, a Sealyham terrier, has won Best in Show at this year's National Dog Show.

The cream colored male, with long hair sweeping down from his broad forehead, beat out six other finalists at the annual canine competition, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

Stache, who is barely as tall as the judge's knees, had to crane his neck to look at the silver platter he had just won. His handler, Margery Good, smiled broadly when accepting the award.

Bill McCay / NBC "He just gave a wonderful performance," Margery Good, Stache's handler, said. "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."

Stache defeated a group that included a German shepherd, a Great Dane, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, a Shih Tzu and an Azawakh, a hound originating from West Africa. A Dalmatian named Pumpkin won second place, known as Reserve Best in Show. Up to 2,000 dogs from across more than 200 breeds and varieties competed in this year's event. There were only 165 breeds shown at the first National Dog Show in 2001.

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Non-Sporting Group Winner, Dalmation named 'Pumpkin'

Stache's registered name is GCHP Goodspice Efbe Money Stache. He lives in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, not far from where he picked up today's prestigious award. Ahead of this win, Stache was the No. 2-ranked Terrier and No. 12-ranked All-Breed show dog in America. He has won 49 Best in Show prizes.

The American Kennel Club describes the Sealyham terrier as "brave and spirited, but not as spiky as small terriers." It says they are sturdy and outgoing companions with a sly sense of humor.

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Sporting Group Winner, Chesapeake Bay Retriever named 'M'

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Working Group Winner, Great Dane named 'Carson'

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Hound Group Winner, Azawahk named 'Yaro'

It's estimated that over 20 million animal lovers watched this year's National Dog Show, according to Purina, which presented the show.

Besides the judging, there are plenty of fun facts for viewers.

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Herding Group Winner, German Shepherd named 'Heathcliff'

Bill McCay / NBC 2023 National Dog Show Toy Group Winner, Shih Tzu named 'Comet'

For example, more than 30,000 dogs have competed at the show over the years, but only two breeds – wire fox terrier and Scottish deerhound – have won twice. Some of the most popular dogs – golden retriever, Labrador retriever and German shepherd – have only won one Best in Show each. And two dogs with food-related names have captured the title – Raisin the Doberman pinscher in 2003, and Whiskey the whippet in 2018.

