Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Politics

We want to hear from you: Fletcher to resign following sexual harassment allegations

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published April 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT
Ghost Guns Press Conference 02
Matthew Bowler
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher announces the introduction of new county policy that would prohibit the distribution or creation of so-called "ghost guns" in San Diego County.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he will resign from the board of supervisors in May following a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Grecia Figueroa, a former Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTS) employee, alleges Fletcher “stalked” her on social media and groped her on the job. Figueroa is suing the transit agency and Fletcher for what she said is sexual harassment, sexual assault, failure to prevent sexual harassment, and whistleblower retaliation. Figueroa was let go from MTS, an agency at the time chaired by Fletcher.

Fletcher denies the allegations and claims he had a consensual affair with Figueroa outside of his marriage. He also said she tried to obtain “millions of dollars” from him.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Days before the allegations surfaced, Fletcher said he was taking a medical leave for post-traumatic stress from military combat and alcohol abuse. He has since moved to resign from MTS and announced he will step down from the board of supervisors on May 15.

KPBS Roundtable wants to hear from you for an upcoming show. What do you think about this? What additional questions do you have?

You can call 619-452-0228 and leave us a message sharing your thoughts. Your comments may be included on the air so please include your name and where you’re calling from in your message. Comments or questions can also be made in the box below.

_

Politics
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News