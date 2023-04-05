We want to hear from you: Fletcher to resign following sexual harassment allegations

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he will resign from the board of supervisors in May following a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Grecia Figueroa, a former Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTS) employee, alleges Fletcher “stalked” her on social media and groped her on the job. Figueroa is suing the transit agency and Fletcher for what she said is sexual harassment, sexual assault, failure to prevent sexual harassment, and whistleblower retaliation. Figueroa was let go from MTS, an agency at the time chaired by Fletcher.

Fletcher denies the allegations and claims he had a consensual affair with Figueroa outside of his marriage. He also said she tried to obtain “millions of dollars” from him.

Days before the allegations surfaced, Fletcher said he was taking a medical leave for post-traumatic stress from military combat and alcohol abuse. He has since moved to resign from MTS and announced he will step down from the board of supervisors on May 15.

