Supervisor Fletcher, MTS named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is being sued for sexual assault and sexual harassment, according to a complaint filed in San Diego Superior Court Wednesday.

KPBS obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

It names Fletcher and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. The lawsuit was filed by former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa. It alleges sexual harassment, sexual assault, failure to prevent sexual harassment and whistleblower retaliation. Fletcher is the Chair of the MTS Board of Directors.

Figueroa and her lawyer, Zachary Schumacher, did not respond to requests for comment.

Fletcher admitted to an affair Wednesday morning in a news release, but said allegations in the lawsuit are false.

“Last year, I made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage,” Fletcher said in the statement. “I made clear it could not continue or advance and desperately hoped I could leave this mistake in my past. However, this individual and an attorney demanded millions of dollars from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions.”

Danielle Hultenius Moore, the attorney for Fletcher, said in the same statement that Figueroa is attempting to obtain “millions of dollars” from him.

“We have asked the authorities to investigate these efforts and are pursuing our own legal response,” Moore said. “The simple truth is that Ms. Figueroa pursued my client, their interactions were consensual and Mr. Fletcher does not and never had authority over her employment. We will aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth.”

The lawsuit comes days after Fletcher announced he is taking a medical leave due to trauma, post traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse. Fletcher also said Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 state senate race to replace Toni Atkins.

Fletcher is married to Chief Officer of the California Labor Federation and former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

MTS did not respond to a request for more information about the case.