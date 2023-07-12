Give Now
La Mesa advances law for safe gun storage at home

By City News Service
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT
The La Mesa City Hall building is pictured, May 17, 2019.
Claire Trageser
KPBS
The La Mesa City Hall building is pictured, May 17, 2019.

The La Mesa City Council has advanced a draft ordinance requiring residents to keep firearms locked away or disabled with a trigger lock unless carried by — or near — an authorized user in the home.

Fifteen months after the same proposal was shot down by a 3-2 vote, the council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to have city staff bring back the plan for a first reading, according to The Times of San Diego.

The difference was Councilwoman Patricia Dillard, who replaced Bill Baber last November.

Baber, who endorsed Dillard, opposed the plan in April 2022. Dillard, a former member of the city's Police Oversight Board, joined councilmembers Jack Shu and Colin Parent in backing the measure. As they did in 2022, Mayor Mark Arapostathis and Councilwoman Laura Lothian opposed the idea.

La Mesa would join the cities of San Diego, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Encinitas with a so-called "safe storage" ordinance. A similar law, passed by the county Board of Supervisors, took effect Feb. 25, 2022, for unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

Twenty-nine people addressed the issue Tuesday night, with all but six opposing the measure.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
