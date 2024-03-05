Live results: 2024 Primary Election - San Diego City Council District 9

Live Results

San Diego City Council President and incumbent Sean Elo-Rivera and Terry Hoskins were the top two vote-getters in early returns Tuesday, while Fernando Garcia was a distant third.

Much of District 9 is south of Interstate 8. It is arguably the most diverse district in the city, encompassing such neighborhoods as Kensington and City Heights, as well as the College Area.



Why it matters

As the current council president, Elo-Rivera exercises great control over setting the council's agenda. If one of his opponents ends up defeating him, they would not automatically become council president. A new election among Council members would have to be held.



By the numbers

City records show that as of Feb. 17, between his campaign committee and another called Opportunity For All San Diego Committee, Elo-Rivera had $43,722 on hand.

Those same records show Independent Fernando Garcia had reported $625 on hand.

A search of city records shows no campaign disclosure filed for Hoskins.

In 2020, Elo-Rivera defeated his opponent, Kelvin Barrios, by a wide margin. The final tally was 26,835 to 15,990, a 10,485 vote difference. It was a different story in the primary that year, when Barrios bested Elo-Rivera 7,426 to 4,819, a difference of 2,607 votes.



Closer look

Though their approaches to solving the problem differ, both Elo-Rivera and Garcia say homelessness and the lack of housing are the city's biggest issues, Hoskins named public safety as his top priority.

Hoskins and Garcia said they agreed with criticism leveled against Elo-Rivera by several of his fellow Council members when he stood for reelection as City Council president late last year. He won that election by one vote.

Elo-Rivera said since that vote, he has worked to make sure lines of communication are open between him and his fellow Council members.