Supervisor Nora Vargas will take medical speaking rest for vocal nodules

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas Monday announced she has developed nodules on her vocal cords and will rest her speaking voice for what could be several weeks.

"As most of you know, I'm not someone who can be 'silenced,' but my doctor has advised that I need to rest my vocal cords in order to prevent surgery removing painful nodules that have formed on them," Vargas wrote in a statement. "I'm going to do my best to follow doctor's orders and will continue to serve my community in every way possible without using my vocal cords."

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday. Vargas did not say whether she would attend as normal, but did note her District 1 staff will show up for other community events and for constituent duties.

"I've never been one to shy away from speaking at public events or doing interviews, but life circumstances have presented a new challenge for me in the coming weeks," Vargas wrote. "It has always been my priority to 'see' and 'hear' the community I serve, and I believe that this is an opportunity for all of us to listen more.

"I appreciate your understanding and grace during this time of recovery," she wrote.