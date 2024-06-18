A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint on the night of Biden's L.A. fundraiser

Law enforcement officials in California are asking for the public’s help to find whoever allegedly robbed a U.S. Secret Service agent at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Tustin Police Department says officers responded to an armed robbery call just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in a residential community in the city. Tustin is located outside Los Angeles, where President Biden was attending a fundraiser for his presidential campaign.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the agent was returning from a work assignment when the robbery occurred. The agent fired his service weapon during the encounter, but it’s unknown if the “assailants” were struck, Guglielmi added.

“We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries,” Guglielmi said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, the agent’s bag was stolen, and investigators have since found some of his belongings in the area. Police haven’t located any suspects.

Investigators released a photo of what they believe is a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar vehicle that was spotted leaving the scene.

Biden had traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend for a presidential campaign fundraiser that included former President Barack Obama and featured such Hollywood icons as George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The event raised more than $30 million, according to the Biden campaign.

