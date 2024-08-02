Accuser withdraws allegations against ex-San Diego County Democratic Party chair

The man who accused former San Diego County Democratic Party chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy of sexual assault has withdrawn his allegations, with both men issuing a joint statement this week indicating they have since reconciled and that the accusations spiraled due to the actions of "certain political actors."

The allegations that surfaced in 2022 led the then-party chair to take a leave of absence from his post, though he vehemently denied the accusations.

An ensuing investigation by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office did not result in any criminal charges.

The accuser, Oscar Rendon, filed a lawsuit against Rodriguez-Kennedy shortly after prosecutors announced no charges would be filed, but Rendon has since requested a dismissal of the civil case.

A statement released jointly this week by Rodriguez-Kennedy and Rendon states, "Recently we have had the opportunity to meet and discuss a misunderstanding that caused us both a lot of pain. It is unfortunate that certain political actors took advantage of this misunderstanding in an effort to damage William's reputation and career. With this behind us, we are wishing each other the very best as we move on with our lives. William and I would like everyone to respect our peace and privacy moving forward."

The statement did not specify who the men are alleging circulated the accusations, but Rodriguez-Kennedy's attorney, Marlea Dell'Anno, said there is potential for future litigation against unspecified parties.

"Our position was clear from day one: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy was always innocent. Will and Oscar have reconciled, and we have identified the true villains in this tragic story of political violence," Dell'Anno said. "Today we celebrate the truth: my client is innocent. Tomorrow, we begin assessing our legal options for holding accountable the people responsible for this egregious act."

Rodriguez-Kennedy did not seek re-election to the party chair position in early 2023. He was hired last year by the office of Rep. Scott Peters as a local constituent services representative.

The lawsuit also named San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn as a defendant and claimed he should have intervened in the alleged assault. However, Whitburn was dismissed from the case earlier this year per a motion to dismiss filed by Rendon.