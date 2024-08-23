Give Now
Politics

What we saw at the DNC in Chicago

By Grace Widyatmadja Keren Carrión Michael Zamora Nickolai Hammar
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:14 AM PDT
Delegates and journalists roam the floor of the United Center on the final day of the DNC.
Michael Zamora/NPR
Four days, dozens of speakers and many balloons later, the 2024 Democratic National Convention is officially over.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night. She is the first woman of color to be a major party presidential nominee.

Throughout the convention hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people gathered each day outside the United Center in Chicago to protest the war in Gaza.

Take a look at what our photographers captured.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Delgates dance on the floor of the United Center on the final day of the DNC.
Michael Zamora/NPR
Attendees cheer as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the first night of the DNC.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
President Joe Biden speaks on the first night of the DNC.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
People cheer for the Obamas at the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Leaders of the Uncommitted Movement participate in a sit-in outside the United Center ahead of the last day of the DNC.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
A protest group marched in opposition of the DNC. The Chicago Police Department had a visible presence at the march, though there were no serious clashes between the protesters and law enforcement.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR
At least four protestors were arrested after breaking through the barricade.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
The shadow of a police officer shines against a wall as protestors and officers crowd below.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Former President Barack Obama and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama embrace on the second night of the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Delegates hold up signs reading "Coach Walz" as Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks on the third day of the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Doris Wallace, a board member for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, attends the “Climate Voters Go All In” event in Chicago, during the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the last night of the DNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR
Kelly Jacobs wears bracelets that read "KAMALA" that she plans to pass out to people attending the convention.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Ella Emhoff leans on her fatherm Doug Emhoff's shoulder on the last night of the DNC.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Balloons fall in celebration of Kamala Harris officially accepting the presidential nomination.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Grace Widyatmadja
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Keren Carrión
Keren Carrión is a short-form video producer and photojournalist on the NPR visuals team. Originally from Puerto Rico, she has lived in Connecticut and Washington D.C., where she graduated from George Washington University with a BFA in Photojournalism. She spent two years as a photojournalist for NPR's affiliate station in Dallas through Report for America. Previously, she worked with CNN as a video editor in Atlanta, and has interned with Univision, USA Today, The Hill, and the New York Times Student Journalism Institute.
