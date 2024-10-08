Measure P: Chula Vista sales tax measure

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day. Launch →

Measure P: Chula Vista sales tax continuation

What does it do?

Like other cities in the county, Measure P asks Chula Vista voters to continue a half-cent sales tax that is already in place. The Chula Vista City Council voted this summer to place the measure on the November ballot. The city says the tax is projected to generate about $337 million annually for road repairs and a number of basic city services. Without voter approval, the tax is scheduled to sunset in 2026.

Why is it on the ballot? Like many cities, Chula Vista is struggling to replace and maintain aging infrastructure. Although the city says the revenue generated is intended for high priority infrastructure projects, it is a general tax and can legally be used for any lawful purpose of the city. The measure also requires the continuation of the Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which is composed of members who review and report on city compliance with the provisions of Measure P. Additional fiscal and accountability actions would continue, including: Public disclosure of all spending

All funds stay local in Chula Vista and no funds can be taken away by the state

Essential purchases such as groceries, prescription medicine, diapers, and feminine hygiene products would continue to be exempt from sales tax

Who supports it?

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA), which says that Chula Vista is “one of the better run cities in the county.”

The SDCTA also says it supports the measure because it features a sunset clause, which means voters would decide whether to renew the tax in 2037.

Supporters

San Diego County Taxpayers Association

San Diego County Democratic Party

Mayor John McCann and the entire Chula Vista City Council

Chula Vista Firefighters Association

Chula Vista Police Officers Association

Who opposes it?

Carl DeMaio’s Reform California organization, which says that the city’s own financial plans have the revenue generated from the tax going to cover salary hikes, and what the group calls overly generous pension payouts to city workers.

Opponents Reform California

