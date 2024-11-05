Live election results: San Diego County Supervisors District 3

Voters in San Diego County’s 3rd Supervisorial District have cast their ballots and so far incumbent Terra Lawson-Remer is leading former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the general election.



Why it matters

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is the legislative branch of the county government of San Diego County, California. Though officially nonpartisan, three Democrats and two Republicans currently comprise the Board of Supervisors, with the latest election occurring in 2020. If Faulconer wins, the Board would return to Republican control.

District 3 covers a number of cities and neighborhoods including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe, Harmony Grove, Solana Beach, Rancho Penasquitos, Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, University City, La Jolla, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Little Italy and Coronado.

After voters passed Proposition B in 2010, county supervisors became limited to two terms of four years.

By the numbers

Campaign contribution records show that Faulconer has outraised Lawson-Remer in traditional campaign contributions. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, Faulconer raised about $250,600 and Lawson-Remer nearly $186,600.

Lawson-Remer has raised nearly $669,000 for her re-election since she began campaigning in 2021, while Faulconer has raised about $783,000 since the start of last year.

Looking ahead

Official certification of the election can take weeks due to late-arriving mail ballots.

The county registrar must certify the vote by Dec. 5.

Whoever wins the Supervisorial District 3 race will serve a four-year term. If Lawson-Remer wins, she’ll be termed out at the end of the term. If Faulconer prevails, he’d be eligible to run for another four-year term.