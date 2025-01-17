Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Second Trump inauguration has scientists worried about future research with China

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:39 PM PST
File photo of Former President Donald Trump arriving to speak at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
File photo of Former President Donald Trump arriving to speak at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Hostile rhetoric toward China is easy to find in Donald Trump’s speeches. There’s lots of talk about them “ripping us off” and “raiding our factories.”

But UC San Diego professor of public policy and innovation David Victor said the mistrust toward China is bipartisan.

Victor is co-author of a commentary about that mistrust in the journal Nature, written with senior scientists in China and the U.S.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He said it’s already affected the two countries’ vital academic cooperation, with a sharp drop in American students studying in China and a reduction in co-authorship of scientific papers.

Victor said both sides need to cool the rhetoric and clearly identify safe zones for joint research, where scholars need not be concerned about impacts on national security.

“We need a strategy for that. Right now there’s nobody providing that kind of guidance. What we argue in the paper is that the U.S. National Academy for Sciences along with its counterpart in China could help offer that strategy,” Victor said.

Life science research is often co-authored by Americans and Chinese. Victor said renewable energy is another field of cooperation. He adds that restricted areas that could affect national security and American industry include Artificial Intelligence, advanced computing and anything related to military technology.

Even as co-authored papers between the U.S. and China have been reduced in recent years, they far outnumber shared research between the U.S. and any other country, including the UK and Japan, as shown in Victor’s Nature article.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

That strong academic link between the two counties is seen in many other ways, and American academics fear that rising tensions may cause China to radically reduce the number of graduate students they send to American universities.

Victor said that could be disastrous.

“The U.S. higher education system and the whole academic research enterprise depends very heavily on immigration and notably immigration from China. So that’s going to be another area where we’re going to be watching very closely,” Victor said.

He adds that he’d like to also see philanthropic foundations step in to fund joint research involving Chinese and American scientists.

Tags

Politics National Politics
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge
More News