Medicaid cuts possible as Republicans look to limit federal spending

House Republicans, looking for ways to limit federal spending, are considering cuts to Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California. Democratic lawmakers and Medi-Cal recipients like Frank Moreno are warning against the cuts.

Moreno said medical issues left him unable to work. He relies on Medi-Cal for health services. "I don't know what I would do without assistance right now. I'd be homeless. Probably dead by now if it wasn't for this program that helps me," he said.

"Congressional Republicans have just released a budget proposal that would slash potentially trillions from Medicaid," said Rep. Mike Levin (D-49) during a Tuesday news conference at Vista Community Clinic, which serves many Medi-Cal recipients.



Why it matters

"If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose their coverage. Community health centers like this one will be forced to cut services or close altogether," Levin said

He compared cutting Medicaid funding to cutting a lifeline. "When that happens, people don't just lose access to preventative care. They get sicker, they end up in emergency rooms, and they face skyrocketing medical bills," he said.



By the numbers

Medicaid is an $880 billion program nationwide, covering 80 million adults and children.

Almost 15 million Californians are covered by Medi-Cal. In San Diego County, nearly 900,000 residents rely on the program for care.

According to Levin's office, "the federal government covers 50% of California’s Medicaid costs, meaning for every dollar the state spends, the federal government matches it with another dollar."



Looking ahead

One proposal being considered would set a per-person limit for the federal government's share. Another would establish a work requirement similar to the conditions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. But an analysis by KFF, a health policy research firm, found that 92% of Medicaid recipients are already working, attending school or caregiving.

Levin said he hopes there can be bipartisan participation that could prevent the cuts from going through.