Rep. Sara Jacobs on countering Trump: 'We need to be acting more urgently'

Threatened cuts to federal spending and layoffs of key government workers are moving at a rapid clip under the Trump administration, with broad fallout for San Diego County. San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs spoke to KPBS about the latest moves and what they mean for local residents.

On federal cuts to USAID

"The shutdown of USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) is bad for American national security. It's bad for American companies and businesses and institutions like UCSD, and it's illegal. And so I introduced a piece of legislation with a number of my Democratic colleagues that basically reiterates that it is illegal to shut down USAID because it was created by an act of Congress, that all reforms of USAID should be done consistent with existing law and in support of U.S. national security, and that no funds can be used to shut down USAID. And what's interesting is if I'd introduced this bill in December, it would have had broad bipartisan support."

Jacobs said Republican colleagues in Congress "have assured me that privately they are pushing back very hard. But unfortunately, we've not seen that to be successful. And so I think now is the time that they need to start pushing back publicly. And unfortunately, we haven't seen them do that yet."

On other cuts in San Diego County

The Trump administration has threatened cuts to both Medicaid and Head Start, which would impact many residents in San Diego County.

"We're also seeing them talking about cutting out Section 8 housing vouchers, which is a program that helps people get into homes," Jacobs said. "And we know homelessness is such an issue here. Recently, the VA fired over 1,000 workers. San Diego is a huge veteran community, fourth largest in the country, actually. And we know the VA is already understaffed, already having a hard time providing all of the care we need it to. Firing a thousand workers is only going to make that problem worse.

"We are seeing that Elon Musk doesn't actually understand all of the things the federal government does that really help people, that really impact people's lives. And he's literally just like Control F searching different words and cutting things off and just has no understanding of how the federal government works and how many people in San Diego, but all across the country, really rely on this federal funding."

What are Democrats doing to counter

"I think one of the most important things to recognize is that their strategy is to do this so quickly and to flood the zone so that we feel frustrated and powerless and overwhelmed. But we're not letting that happen. And so while each individual member of Congress can't possibly oversee every single thing that Elon Musk and his group are trying to do, collectively, we are all taking pieces and making sure that we have really clear eyes on.

"But one of the things I think it's important for people to know is that Congress doesn't have standing to sue. And so we're working with outside partners to get a lot of those litigation efforts going and support them as we can."

Whether the Democratic Party is MIA

"Look, I hear that criticism, and, you know, in a lot of ways, I share it. I think we need to be acting more urgently. I think we need to find more creative ways to address this. But I think it's also important to remember that we are in the triple minority. So a lot of the tools that we would normally have, subpoenas, calling people in, making sure we are being able to actually pass legislation to stop these things, we can't do that from the minority. And so, you know, that is just a reality of the situation that we're in."

On Trump's plan to take over Gaza

"Let's be clear, that is ethnic cleansing. And I think it is a terrible plan, both on moral and practical purposes. The last thing people want is another unending occupation of a foreign land by U.S. military. San Diegans understand the cost of this more than most, right? We bear the cost of these occupations. San Diegans are the ones who go and fight those wars. And it's horrible, the idea of kicking people out of their homeland and sending American troops when what everyone knows, what has long been the case is that the only real way to peace and stability in the Middle East is a two-state solution where Palestinians have dignity and autonomy and self respect and respect, and Israelis can live in safety and security."