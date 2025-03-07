Give Now
Politics

Hundreds gather at UC San Diego for the Stand Up for Science rally

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:36 PM PST
"Stand Up for Science" was the theme of rallies across the nation Friday, including in San Diego. KPBS Reporter Tania Thorne says hundreds gathered for a rally at UC San Diego.

Hundreds of UC San Diego faculty, staff and students came together Friday for the Stand Up for Science rally, part of a nationwide movement.

"Science is under attack. But more than that, the people who dedicate their lives to understanding and protecting our world are under attack," said Grace Cawley, a PhD student at UCSD. "This fight isn't just for funding. It's for the future of science, the future of our oceans and the future we all share."

Faculty and staff say the cuts could hit San Diego harder, as home to top research institutions like Scripps Institution of Oceanography and UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego faculty and students holds signs at the Stand Up for Science Rally. March 7, 2025
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
UC San Diego faculty and students holds signs at the Stand Up for Science Rally. March 7, 2025

"The reality is that San Diego has a lot of science community, a lot of biotech industry," said Christian Cazares, a postdoctoral researcher in the Cognitive Science Department at UCSD.

He said federal funding cuts to universities will also hurt the economy, "That means people spending money at restaurants and local businesses. All of that will be gone," Cazares said, and added that in the midst of federal cuts, scientific research needs to be spared.

"If you know anybody with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, autism or any type of cancer; their health, and maybe your future health if you're affected by these conditions, will deteriorate," Cazares said. "We will be unable to find cures for these conditions and we will be unable to provide treatment. So the impacts of these cuts are going to be seen immediately in the hospitals."

He said Friday's rally is only the beginning, and science supporters will continue pressuring UCSD leadership and congressional representatives for support.

